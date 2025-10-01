Visayas grid under yellow alert after quake shuts power plants

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Visayas grid under a yellow alert from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 1, 2025, due to reduced power supply after several plants went offline following an earthquake.

According to NGCP, the available capacity stood at 2,052 megawatts (MW) against a peak demand of 1,868 MW.

A total of 11 plants were forced to shut down because of the earthquake, while 16 others had already been unavailable before the incident.

Three more were running on derated capacities, bringing the total unavailable supply to 640.6 MW.

NGCP said, “Factors that contributed to the decrease of yellow alert intervals include the synchronization of CEDC Units 1, 2 and 3, TPC1A, and LGPP Unit 3 back to the grid, as well as the declaration of availability of more power plants such as EAUC 2, 3 and 4, CPPC 1 and 2, BDPP 1, 2 and 4, and PDPP3 E and G.”

The yellow alert status indicates that the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

Meanwhile, NGCP reported that the Luzon and Mindanao grids remain under normal condition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)