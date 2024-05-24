Visayas grid placed under yellow alert due to power plant outages

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Visayas grid under a yellow alert on Friday, May 24, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to insufficient power supply.

The yellow alert was issued following the forced outage of 22 power plants in the region. Additionally, four power plants are currently operating below capacity.

These outages resulted in a total of 685.6 megawatts (MW) unavailable to the grid.

The Visayas grid has an available capacity of 2,837 MW, while the peak demand is estimated at 2,621 MW.

However, the reduced capacity due to power plant issues creates a scenario where the operating margin is insufficient to meet the grid's contingency requirement.

A yellow alert signifies that the grid's operating margin is low and cannot meet its contingency reserve.

This means that the grid is at risk of experiencing power interruptions if an unexpected event, such as the tripping of a power plant, occurs.

To maintain grid stability and prevent outages, NGCP may implement manual load dropping during the yellow alert period.

This means intentionally cutting power to specific areas to balance supply and demand.

To help mitigate the situation, NGCP is urging all consumers in the Visayas region to conserve electricity during the yellow alert period. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)