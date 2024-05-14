Visayas power grid under 'Yellow Alert'

According to the NGCP's data, the current available capacity in the Visayas stands at 2,877 megawatts, while the peak demand is estimated to reach 2,646 megawatts.

This narrow reserve has prompted the grid operator to raise the yellow alert as a precautionary measure to ensure the stability of the Visayas grid and prevent potential power interruptions or rotational brownouts.

The NGCP has reported that one plant has been on forced outage since 2022, two since 2023, and two more between January and March of this year.

Also, a staggering 16 power plants have experienced forced outages between April and May 2024, while four others are running on derated capacities, resulting in a total of 550.1 megawatts being unavailable to the grid.

The NGCP has appealed to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers in the Visayas region to implement energy conservation measures and reduce non-essential electricity consumption during the specified alert hours.

By working together, communities can alleviate strain on the power supply and avoid the inconvenience of rotating brownouts or load shedding, it said. (Leo Solinap)