Viscom Commander Reyeg visits 3ID to boost operational readiness

LIEUTENANT General Fernando M. Reyeg Jr., commander of the Visayas Command (Viscom), visited the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division on May 27, 2024, at Camp General Macario B. Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz.

Reyeg's visit aimed to highlight the importance of operational readiness, discipline, and professionalism among troops in their fight against the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) or Communist New People's Army (NPA) Terrorist (CNT) in Western and Central Visayas.

The 3ID's mission to defeat the NPA terrorists in Western and Central Visayas was based on organizational and individual virtues, with only one remaining weakened guerrilla front and seven out of 10 provinces declared as Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips).

Reyeg underscored the importance of building strong relationships with local communities and collaborating with other government agencies, local leaders, and the private and religious sectors.

This collaborative approach aims to strengthen the Command's peace and development efforts.

Reyeg commended the 3ID's achievements and expressed his unwavering support.

Reyeg expresses happiness and pride over the accomplishments of 3ID in recent months and over the past fifty years.

"To our troops, continue to do good things in accomplishing your mission, maintain your professionalism, your dedication to the service, and just follow the chain of command and I’m sure we will accomplish our mission," Reyeg said.

Reyeg said Viscom is committed to providing comprehensive support to all operational needs.

Major General Marion R. Sison, 3ID commander, expressed gratitude for Viscom's support and pledged the Division's commitment to its mission.

Sison said the Spearhead Troopers are committed to fulfilling their duties and completing our mission within the specified timeframe.

“Being the main effort of Viscom, we will do our best to dismantle the remaining Guerilla Front and declare all provinces in our AOR as SIPS by the end of this year," Sison said.

In a separate visit on the same day, Reyeg also visited the 61st Infantry "Hunter" Battalion at Camp Monteclaro in Miagao, Iloilo.

During the visit, Reyeg awarded deserving members of the 61IB for their exceptional contributions and bravery in counterinsurgency operations and community outreach initiatives.

He commended the battalion for its role in promoting peace, stability, and development within conflict-affected areas.

He emphasized the importance of fostering trust and cooperation with local authorities and communities to advance the government's agenda for inclusive development and progress. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)