Wanky is new PRO-Western Visayas head

POLICE Brigadier General Jack Wanky was installed on Monday, February 19, 2024, as the new head of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6), replacing Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor.

Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police, led the ceremony at PRO 6 headquarters in Camp Martin B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

Police Major General Belli Tamayo, directorate for Personnel and Records Management of the PNP, authorized the transition via the Directorate for Personnel Records and Management (DPRM) Special Order.

Wanky began his new position on February 15.

Villaflor took on a higher post at the PNP Directorate for Human Resource Development Division (DHRDD) in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Wanky expressed his gratitude to the staff of PRO 6 and the people of Western Visayas. He went over his plans for the regional police organization.

"I know that I will be filing a big shoe given the numerous accomplishments," he said.

Wanky said he is confident in the potential of the PRO 6, stakeholders, and Western Visayas people to continue the legacy of their predecessors.

"I know the task that lies ahead will not be an easy fit for me. But with you, the men and women of PRO 6, the different stakeholders, and the people of Western Visayas, and with your utmost support and cooperation, I firmly believe we can continue what my predecessor started. Or even surpass his accomplices," Wanky said.

He agreed and praised the important things that his predecessor, Villaflor, had done.

Villaflor, under eight months' supervision, oversaw 1,630 drug operations, arresting 2,137 suspects, including 390 high-value dealers, and capturing P390 million worth of shabu.

"I said my leadership would be simple. However, it will be results-oriented and will demand accountability of action. Know your job, embrace your role, and do your best to produce positive output. Give an exemplary output, and you will be rewarded. Defy the rules, and you will be sanctioned. It doesn't matter what your designation is, just let's do it properly," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap)