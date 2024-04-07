Wanky picks Solis for PIO role, pledges transparency at PRO-Western Visayas

POLICE Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, has appointed Police Lieutenant Colonel Arnel M. Solis to serve as the new public information officer (PIO) starting on April 2, 2024.

"Bukas po palagi ang aking telepono para sa mga kasamahan natin sa media, dahil sila ang isa sa mga matitibay nating partners para maipaabot sa taong bayan ang mga programa at accomplishments ng ating kapulisan (My phone is always open for our colleagues in the media, because they are one of our strong partners to convey to the people the programs and accomplishments of our police force)," Solis said, emphasizing his commitment to open communication.

Solis, who previously served as PRO-Western Visayas' PIO in 2021, is experienced in various roles within the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Solis has been appointed as the official voice of PRO-Western Visayas, with the responsibility of providing accurate information about law enforcement activities, public safety initiatives, and crime prevention efforts. He recognizes the importance of the media in facilitating communication and fostering positive relationships for transparency.

Solis expressed gratitude to Police Major Mary Grace Socorro D. Borio, his predecessor, and promised to uphold the mission and values of PRO-Western Visayas and the PNP with dedication. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)