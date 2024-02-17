Wanky takes over as leader of PRO-Western Visayas

POLICE Brigadier General Jack Limpayos Wanky assumed the position of the new regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas on February 15, 2024

Wanky was the head of the Philippine National Polic (PNP) Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup) before his most recent job.

Wanky has extensive experience as the deputy regional director for operations at the PNP National Capital Region Police Office.

He became the first chief-of-staff at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) after transitioning from the Philippine Public Safety College to the PNP in November 2020.

A native of Buguias, Benguet, Wanky has a commerce degree from Saint Louis University in Baguio City and graduated from the PNPA with the "Tagapagpatupad" Class of 1992.

He served as chief of police in four municipalities in Iloilo, as station commander of Jaro District in Iloilo City, and as chief of the Boracay Special Protection Unit.

After working in Mindanao, Wanky returned to Western Visayas and held various positions such aschief of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, and chief of the Regional Intelligence Division, and eventually became the City Director of Bacolod City in 2017.

Wanky married Julie Gosiaoco and they have three sons. They have lived in La Carlota City in Negros Occidental.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor has been reassigned to the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD) at the PNP National Headquarters in Camp General Rafael Crame, Quezon City.

Villaflor will become the acting DHRDD on February 15, 2024, as part of organizational adjustments to enhance the PNP's effectiveness.

Villaflor's leadership was primarily focused on addressing the issue of illegal drug trade in Western Visayas.

During Villaflor's time, a significant amount of illegal drugs, specifically shabu and marijuana, were confiscated in various provinces and cities, including Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, and Iloilo City.

Police Major Mary Grace Borio, PRO-Western Visayas Spokesperson, confirmed that Villaflor has been promoted to Police Major, who has been in Western Visayas for over eight months.

"This is part of his career advancement where he will transfer to a two-star general position," Borio said.

Villaflor's relief order and assignment was granted in DPRM Special Order Number NHQSOURA2024-1373, issued on February 15, 2023, and endorsed by Police Major General Belli Tamayo of the PNP Directorate for Personnel Records and Management. (DPRM).

The PNP's recent appointments and reassignments demonstrate its commitment to strengthening leadership, improving operational capabilities, and ensuring community safety nationwide. (SunStar Philippines)