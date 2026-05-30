'Wanted person' arrested in Romblon manhunt

THE first Most Wanted Person (MWP) of the Numancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) for frustrated murder was arrested during a manhunt operation in Sitio Talaba, Barangay Taclobo, San Fernando, Romblon, at 8:22 a.m. on May 29, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their coordination and swift action that resulted in the arrest of the region's wanted person outside Western Visayas.

“This arrest highlights the importance of proper coordination, collaboration, and swift response among our operating units. Maaaring nagtago ang ating wanted person sa ibang lugar, ngunit dahil sa maagap na koordinasyon at pagtutulungan ng ating kapulisan ay matagumpay natin siyang naaresto. Ang operasyong ito ay patunay na walang lugar sa ligtas para sa mga taong nagtatago sa batas,” Tuaño said.

(This arrest highlights the importance of proper coordination, collaboration, and swift response among our operating units. Our wanted person may have been hiding elsewhere, but due to the prompt coordination and cooperation of our police force, we were able to successfully arrest him. This operation is proof that there is no safe place for those who are hiding from the law.)

Police identified the suspect only as alias Onel, 26, a resident of Barangay Taclobo, San Fernando, Romblon. Authorities said he was previously employed as a laborer in Barangay Bulwang, Numancia, Aklan, where he allegedly committed the crime.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on May 25, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 3 in Kalibo, Aklan. The court recommended a bail bond of P200,000 for the charge of frustrated murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

The operation was jointly conducted by personnel of the Numancia MPS, the 3rd Platoon of the Romblon Provincial Mobile Force Company (RPMFC), the San Fernando MPS, and the Provincial Intelligence Team (PIU) of the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo).

Authorities said the suspect had reportedly returned to his hometown in Romblon after the commission of the crime in Aklan. Through intelligence gathering and inter-unit coordination, law enforcement officers tracked down his whereabouts and implemented the warrant of arrest.

Tuaño also called on the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by promptly reporting suspicious persons and criminal activities to the police.

The accused is currently under police custody pending proper legal disposition and court proceedings.

The arrest forms part of the continuing campaign of the PRO 6 against wanted persons and underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensure that individuals facing criminal charges are brought before the courts, regardless of where they attempt to evade arrest. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)