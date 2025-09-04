Western Visayas’ 10th fugitive arrested in Ajuy, Iloilo

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested Western Visayas’ 10th most wanted person for the crime of Acts of Lasciviousness in Barangay Bay-ang, Ajuy, Iloilo, at around 11:40 a.m. on September 3, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Dado, a farmer and resident of Sara, Iloilo, was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on August 26, 2025.

The court recommended bail of P180,000.

The arrest was carried out by the Technical Support Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6), Ajuy Municipal Police Station (MPS), Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), and the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the coordinated efforts of the operating units.

“Truly, when we work together, success follows. This arrest is just one of the many proofs of that. Let us continue to strengthen our partnership for the betterment of the community we have sworn to serve,” Ligan said.

The arrested fugitive will face charges for lascivious acts through established legal procedures. Law enforcement agencies credit community cooperation and information sharing for the apprehension of wanted individuals, and regional police leadership urges ongoing public assistance.

The fugitive is currently detained at Ajuy MPS for case disposition, awaiting court proceedings related to the arrest warrant issued in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)