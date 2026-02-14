Western Visayas' 10th most wanted person nabbed in Iloilo City

POLICE arrested a 42-year-old woman listed as the 10th most wanted person in Western Visayas during an operation in Barangay Ungka, Jaro, Iloilo City, at 2:15 p.m. February 13, 2026.

Operatives of Iloilo City Police Station (Icps) 3 apprehended the suspect, "Femmy," on a warrant for violating Section 7, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Femmy, a jobless resident of Barangay Calubihan, Jaro, had been evading a warrant issued on Feb. 10 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 33 in Iloilo City. The court recommended bail at P200,000.

The suspect is in police custody pending turnover to the court.

Ligan said PRO 6 remains steadfast in supporting the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and sustaining peace and order across the region.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) director, commended the arresting team.

“This accomplishment reflects our intensified campaign against wanted persons and our firm commitment to uphold the rule of law. We will continue to pursue individuals who attempt to evade justice and ensure that they are brought before the court,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)