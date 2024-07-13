Western Visayas 3rd in medal tally at 2024 Palarong Pambansa

FROM the fifth spot, Western Visayas move to the third spot on the medal tally for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa on July 13, 2024, with 20 gold medals, 19 silver medals, and 18 bronze medals.

As of 4 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2024, 39.90 percent of gold medals had been awarded comprising 168 golds, 169 silvers, and 176 bronzes.

Charls Daniel Turla of the Western Visayas Regional Athletics Association (WVRAA) Meet of Iloilo set a new record in the javelin throw with a distance of 60.36 meters in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

In 2016, Jerick Mendoza of the Southern Tagalog Calabarzon Athletic Association (STCAA) met with a distance of 57.50 meters.

Jayne Kirt B. Cantor set a new record in long jump with a distance of 6.14 meters from Central Luzon Regional Athletic Association (CLRAA).

In 2002, Jeremie Tamles jumped a distance of 6.04 meters for the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa).

* 2024 PALARONG PAMBANSA *

BASEBALL - Elementary Boys

Group B, Region VI – WVRAA - 2 wins

BASKETBALL - Elementary Boys

Group A, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins

FOOTBALL - Elementary

Group A, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins

SEPAK TAKRAW - Elementary

Region VI – WVRAA - 4 wins

SOFTBALL - Elementary

Region VI – WVRAA - 1 win

TENNIS - Elementary Boys - Singles

Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins, 1 loss

TENNIS - Elementary Girls - Singles

Region VI – WVRAA - 5 wins, 1 loss

VOLLEYBALL - Elementary Boys

Group D, Region VI – WVRAA - 4 wins

VOLLEYBALL - Elementary Girls

Group A, Region VI – WVRAA - 1 wins, 2 loss

* Secondary Boys *

BASEBALL - Secondary Boys

Group B, Region VI – WVRAA - 2 wins, 1 loss

BASKETBALL - 5x5 Secondary Boys

Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins

BASKETBALL - 5x5 Secondary Girls

Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 win

BASKETBALL - 3x3 Secondary Boys

Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 0 win

BASKETBALL - 3x3 Secondary Girls

Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 0 win

FOOTBALL - Secondary Boys

Group D, Region VI – WVRAA - 2 wins, 1 draw

FUTSAL - Secondary Girls

Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins,

SEPAK TAKRAW - Secondary Boys - INTER TEAM

Bracket A, Region VI – WVRAA - 1 win,

SEPAK TAKRAW - Secondary Girls

Elimination Round, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins, 1 loss

SOFTBALL - Secondary

Groud A, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins

TENNIS Secondary Boys - SINGLES

Elimination Round, Region VI – WVRAA - 1 win, 2 losses

TENNIS Secondary Girls - Singles

Elimination Round, Region VI – WVRAA - 7 wins, 1 loss

VOLLEYBALL - Secondary Boys

Groud D, Region VI – WVRAA - 4 losses

VOLLEYBALL - Secondary Girls

Elimination Round, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)