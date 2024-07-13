Western Visayas 3rd in medal tally at 2024 Palarong Pambansa

FROM the fifth spot, Western Visayas move to the third spot on the medal tally for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa on July 13, 2024, with 20 gold medals, 19 silver medals, and 18 bronze medals.
As of 4 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2024, 39.90 percent of gold medals had been awarded comprising 168 golds, 169 silvers, and 176 bronzes.
Charls Daniel Turla of the Western Visayas Regional Athletics Association (WVRAA) Meet of Iloilo set a new record in the javelin throw with a distance of 60.36 meters in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.
In 2016, Jerick Mendoza of the Southern Tagalog Calabarzon Athletic Association (STCAA) met with a distance of 57.50 meters.
Jayne Kirt B. Cantor set a new record in long jump with a distance of 6.14 meters from Central Luzon Regional Athletic Association (CLRAA).
In 2002, Jeremie Tamles jumped a distance of 6.04 meters for the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa).
* 2024 PALARONG PAMBANSA *
BASEBALL - Elementary Boys
Group B, Region VI – WVRAA - 2 wins
BASKETBALL - Elementary Boys
Group A, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins
FOOTBALL - Elementary
Group A, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins
SEPAK TAKRAW - Elementary
Region VI – WVRAA - 4 wins
SOFTBALL - Elementary
Region VI – WVRAA - 1 win
TENNIS - Elementary Boys - Singles
Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins, 1 loss
TENNIS - Elementary Girls - Singles
Region VI – WVRAA - 5 wins, 1 loss
VOLLEYBALL - Elementary Boys
Group D, Region VI – WVRAA - 4 wins
VOLLEYBALL - Elementary Girls
Group A, Region VI – WVRAA - 1 wins, 2 loss
* Secondary Boys *
BASEBALL - Secondary Boys
Group B, Region VI – WVRAA - 2 wins, 1 loss
BASKETBALL - 5x5 Secondary Boys
Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins
BASKETBALL - 5x5 Secondary Girls
Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 win
BASKETBALL - 3x3 Secondary Boys
Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 0 win
BASKETBALL - 3x3 Secondary Girls
Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 0 win
FOOTBALL - Secondary Boys
Group D, Region VI – WVRAA - 2 wins, 1 draw
FUTSAL - Secondary Girls
Group C, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins,
SEPAK TAKRAW - Secondary Boys - INTER TEAM
Bracket A, Region VI – WVRAA - 1 win,
SEPAK TAKRAW - Secondary Girls
Elimination Round, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins, 1 loss
SOFTBALL - Secondary
Groud A, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins
TENNIS Secondary Boys - SINGLES
Elimination Round, Region VI – WVRAA - 1 win, 2 losses
TENNIS Secondary Girls - Singles
Elimination Round, Region VI – WVRAA - 7 wins, 1 loss
VOLLEYBALL - Secondary Boys
Groud D, Region VI – WVRAA - 4 losses
VOLLEYBALL - Secondary Girls
Elimination Round, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)