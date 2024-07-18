Western Visayas’ 4th most wanted criminal captured in Capiz

ACTING on a warrant of arrest, joint police operatives apprehended the region’s fourth most wanted criminal in Barangay Maninang, Sapian, Capiz on Monday evening, July 16, 2024.

Identified as alias Rodgie, a 24-year-old resident of Barangay Punta Cogon, Roxas City, the suspect was arrested around 10:20 p.m. for two counts of rape by sexual assault and two counts of statutory rape.

The arrest warrants were issued by Judge Rommel Lacson Leonor of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 21, Mambusao, Capiz.

No bail was recommended for the statutory rape charges, while a bail of P120,000 was set for each count of rape by sexual assault.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, commended the police units involved in the operation for their dedication and teamwork.

The arrested suspect is detained and will be returned to the court for proper disposition.

In a separate report, PRO-Western Visayas announced the arrest of 34 wanted persons from July 16 to 18, 2024.

Of this number, 11 were classified as most wanted persons while 23 were other wanted individuals. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)