Western Visayas’ 8th most wanted arrested for rape

A 25-YEAR-OLD man listed as Western Visayas' eighth most wanted person (MWP) was arrested for six counts of rape by carnal knowledge in Barangay Alibunan, Calinog, Iloilo.

The arrest happened during a joint operation by the Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)-Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias John, a resident of Calinog, Iloilo. He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on November 11, 2024, by the Regional Trial Court Branch 76 in Janiuay, Iloilo, with no bail recommended.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful apprehension of the accused.

“This accomplishment reflects the intensified campaign of our police force against wanted persons, particularly those involved in heinous crimes. The successful operation also underscores the commitment of law enforcement authorities to ensure that justice is served and that communities in Western Visayas remain safe for everyone,” Ligan said.

Authorities said the arrest was carried out after validation and coordination efforts by the Calinog MPS and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Ippo.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Calinog MPS for proper disposition and documentation prior to his turnover to the issuing court.

Police said the operation forms part of the intensified drive of the PRO 6 against wanted persons, especially those charged with serious offenses.

Records showed that the warrant against the accused was issued more than a year before his arrest. Authorities did not disclose further details of the charges to protect the privacy of the complainants.

The PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to track down individuals facing criminal charges and to ensure their appearance before the court.

The arrest of eighth MWP marked one of the latest accomplishments of law enforcement units in Iloilo province in their ongoing campaign against fugitives.

John remains detained at the Calinog MPS pending further court proceedings. (Leo Solinap)