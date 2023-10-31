Western Visayas celebrates peaceful BSKE 2023

THE Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 in Western Visayas concluded peacefully, marked by a significant deployment of security forces and a successful holding of the polls on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Task Group BSKE 2023 oversaw the deployment of 18,826 security forces from the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Their mission was to ensure adherence to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) guidelines and guarantee the safety, accuracy, and fairness of the electoral process.

Western Visayas successfully participated in the BSKE 2023 election through a multi-pronged strategy, including the adoption of Major Event Security Framework Standards, activation of the Regional Intelligence Fusion Center, formulation of the Regional Joint Security Coordinating Council (RJSCC) Joint Security Plan, forward deployment of Special Operations Task Groups (SOTGs) and Quick Reaction Forces, establishment of a multi-agency Joint Operations Center, distribution of Quick Look Guides, enhanced information operations through Trimp, deployment of Area Supervisors and Red Teams, and utilization of Vloggers for information dissemination and monitoring.

As of October 31, the voting process was at 100 percent completion, with vote counting at 99.78 percent. The subsequent proclamation status also stood at 99.78 percent.

The Calinog shooting incident involved a victim with a gunshot wound in his left thigh, while the Lambunao shooting incident resulted in bruises and hematoma.

The suspect has been identified but remained at large, and cases of multiple attempted homicide and malicious mischief are being prepared for filing at prosecutors' offices.

In the case of Suspected Election-Related Incidents (S-ERIs), the Police Regional Office recorded 19 incidents, with 13 already validated as non-ERIs, and six remaining for validation.

Also two vote-buying/selling and Kontra Bigay cases were reported in the region.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, director of PRO-Western Visayas, expressed his gratitude to the personnel of PRO, other law enforcement agencies, Comelec, and the public for their cooperation to ensure the generally peaceful conduct of BSKE 2023 in Western Visayas.

“Ang BSKE 2023 ay isa lamang pong patunay na kapag pinaghandaan at pinagtulungan po ng bawat isa, kahit ano man pong kalaking gawain ay mapagtatagumpayan po natin ito. Sa mga nanalo po sa ating halalan ay taos puso po ang aming pagbati at sa mga hindi naman po pinalad ay ipagpatuloy lang po natin ang ating pagiging responsableng myembro ng ating kumonidad. Naniniwala po ako na may mas magandang plano ang Diyos para po sa inyo,” Villaflor said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)