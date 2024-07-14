Western Visayas claims 2nd place in 2024 Palarong Pambansa medal tally

WESTERN Visayas secured the second spot medal tally for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, moving up from fifth to third place with 35 gold, 25 silver, and 28 bronze medals.

As of 4.52 p.m. on Sunday, 60.10 percent of gold medals, including 253 golds, 254 silvers, and 288 bronzes, had been awarded.

* 2024 PALARONG PAMBANSA as of 4 p.m. *

(BASEBALL - Elementary Boys) Group B, Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins

(BASKETBALL - Elementary Boys) Group A, Region VI – WVRAA - 4 wins

(FOOTBALL - Elementary) Group A, Region VI – WVRAA - 4 wins

(SEPAK TAKRAW - Elementary) Region VI – WVRAA - 6 wins, 1 loss

(SOFTBALL - Elementary) Region VI – WVRAA - 2 wins

(TENNIS - Elementary Boys - Singles) Region VI – WVRAA - 5 wins, 2 loss

(TENNIS - Elementary Girls - Singles) Region VI – WVRAA - 6 wins, 1 loss

(VOLLEYBALL - Elementary Boys) Group D, Region VI – WVRAA - 5 wins

(VOLLEYBALL - Elementary Girls) Group A, Region VI – WVRAA - 1 wins, 2 loss

* Secondary Boys *

(BASEBALL - Secondary Boys) Region VI – WVRAA - 2 wins, 1 loss

(BASKETBALL - 5x5 Secondary Boys) Region VI – WVRAA - 1 wins, 3 loss

(BASKETBALL - 5x5 Secondary Girls) Region VI – WVRAA - 4 win

(BASKETBALL - 3x3 Secondary Boys) Region VI – WVRAA - 2 win

(BASKETBALL - 3x3 Secondary Girls) Region VI – WVRAA - 2 win, 1 loss

(FOOTBALL - Secondary Boys) Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins, 1 draw

(FUTSAL - Secondary Girls) Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins,

(SEPAK TAKRAW - Secondary Boys - INTER TEAM) Region VI – WVRAA - 2 win,

(SEPAK TAKRAW - Secondary Girls) Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins, 1 loss

(SOFTBALL - Secondary) Region VI – WVRAA - 3 wins

(TENNIS Secondary Boys - SINGLES) Region VI – WVRAA - 1 win, 2 losses

(TENNIS Secondary Girls - Singles) Region VI – WVRAA - 7 wins, 2 loss

(VOLLEYBALL - Secondary Boys) Region VI – WVRAA - 4 losses

(VOLLEYBALL - Secondary Girls) Region VI – WVRAA - 4 wins

(Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)