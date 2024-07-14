Western Visayas cops make significant strides in first half of 2024

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas made significant progress in their campaigns against wanted persons and loose firearms during the first half of 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended all the operatives and unit commanders for their dedication and hard work.

"These numbers of arrests were made through your patience and hard work. It is our goal to bring these fugitives to justice. Our commitment remains unwavering to account for the remaining wanted persons in the region," Wanky said.

Through 2,387 police operations conducted across the region, authorities apprehended a total of 3,004 wanted individuals.

This included 512 most wanted persons (MWPs) and 2,492 other wanted persons (OWPs).

Breakdown of MWP Arrests:

1. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - 139

2. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - 138

3. Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) - 49

4. Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - 48

5. Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - 45

6. Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) - 44

7. Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) - 28

8. Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) - 11

9. Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Regional Field Unit (CIDG-RFU) Western Visayas - nine

10. Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) Western Visayas - one

The breakdown of OWP arrests includes Nocppo (1,153), Ippo (462), BCPO (191), Antppo (177), Akppo (165), CPPO (131), GPPO (123), RMFB Western Visayas (62) and CIDG-RFU Western Visayas (13).

On the firearms and explosives seized, PRO-Western Visayas' relentless efforts towards a gun-free community resulted in the seizure of 2,112 assorted firearms, 316 explosives, and the arrest of 358 persons in the first half of 2024.

Firearm confiscations were conducted through both iron hand operations (414) and soft hand approach, including deposited, abandoned, and surrendered firearms (1,598).

Breakdown of Confiscated Firearms by Unit:

1. Nocppo - 653

2. Ippo - 367

3. Antppo - 259

4. RMFB Western Visayas - 236

5. CPPO - 208

6. Akppo - 205

7. BCPO - 92

8. Icpo - 60

9. GPPO - 32

Breakdown of Arrests for Firearms Violations:

1. Nocppo - 125

2. Ippo - 84

3. CPPO - 51

4. BCPO - 26

5. Antppo - 24

6. Icpo - 19

7. Akppo - 15

8. GPPO - nine

9. RMFB Western Visayas - five

The explosives were recovered through both iron hand operations and soft hand approach, with 100 recovered through iron hand operations and 216 through soft hand approach.

Breakdown of Explosives Recovered by Unit:

1. Nocppo - 118

2. Ippo - 60

3. Antppo - 49

4. Akppo - 40

5. CPPO - 28

6. BCPO - 11

7. Icpo - five

8. RMFB Western Visayas - four

9. GPPO - one

Wanky, praised the efforts of the different police units across the region for their contributions in recovering loose firearms and explosives, and for the corresponding arrests made.

"Your individual contributions are commendable. These will prevent the occurrence of crimes using firearms. Despite this feat, I urge you to continue to account for the remaining loose firearms in the region," Wanky said.

Wanky also urged civilians to surrender or deposit any unlicensed firearms to their nearest police station. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)