Western Visayas crime rate drops 38 percent in January 2026

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported a 38.011 percent decrease in the incidence of the region’s 10 focus crimes in January 2026, citing sustained police visibility, intensified anti-criminality operations, and strengthened coordination with local government units and community stakeholders.

PRO 6 data showed that focus crimes declined by 65 incidents, from 171 cases in January 2025 to 106 cases in January 2026, marking an improvement in public safety at the start of the year.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the PRO 6, attributed the reduction to consistent law enforcement efforts and community cooperation.

“This significant decrease reflects the dedication of our police personnel and the strong support of our communities. We remain focused on sustaining these gains and further improving police service delivery,” Ligan said.

The reported focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping of motor vehicles, carnapping of motorcycles, cybercrime, and kidnapping.

Ligan said the PRO 6 continues to implement intelligence-driven and community-centered policing strategies while ensuring discipline, professionalism, and respect for human rights among police personnel.

He added that crime prevention and public safety measures will be further intensified to maintain peace and order and ensure safer communities across Western Visayas.

The PRO 6 assured the public that it will sustain heightened police presence and coordinated operations with partner agencies and local government units to build on the gains recorded in January 2026. (Leo Solinap)