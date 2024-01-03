Western Visayas enjoys New Year 2024 with few reported crime, firecracker-related incidents

WESTERN Visayas celebrated New Year 2024 peacefully, with a significant absence of major crimes, according to Police Regional Office (PRO) Director Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The police attributed this to effective crime prevention measures and increased police visibility, resulting in a 53.12 percent decrease in reported incidents from December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

The PRO recorded 15 cases, including three murders, three homicides, six injuries, one robbery, and two thefts.

From December 16 to January 2, 142 firecracker-related incidents occurred in the region, resulting in 146 injuries, with 91 minors injured.

Two stray bullet incidents and one case of indiscriminate firing were also reported, leading to ongoing investigations.

Villaflor expressed gratitude to the public, civil society organizations, stakeholders, and law enforcement agencies for their collaborative efforts.

He also expressed gratitude to all parties involved for their cooperation, highlighting the achievement of a secure and joyful New Year celebration. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)