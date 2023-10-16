Western Visayas gears up for peaceful BSKE 2023 with peace assembly

REPRESENTATIVES from various government agencies, the military, police, and cause-oriented organizations gathered to reaffirm their commitment to holding free and fair Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in 2023.

The event, held on Monday, October 16, 2023, in Camp Martin Delgado, Iloilo City, was witnessed by lawyer Dennis Ausan, regional director of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Western Visayas, and Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army.

Ausan led the assembly, demonstrating Comelec’s active participation in the collaborative effort to ensure a peaceful election.

Brigadier General Archival Macala, Police Regional Office-Western Visayas deputy director for Administration, and Juan Jovian Ingeniero, director of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the region, were also present.

Representatives from the National Police Commission, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Philippine Information Agency (PNA), as well as members of religious groups attended the gathering.

The assembly's centerpiece was the reading and signing of a "Statement of Commitment" by all representatives, reaffirming their commitment to guaranteeing the peaceful and fair conduct of the BSKE on October 30, 2023.

The event concluded with the release of white doves representing hope, peace, purity, and love.

Sison has pledged unwavering support for BSKE 2023.

"As Comelec’s deputized agency, your Army is dedicated to collaborating closely with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the success of BSKE 2023. Rest assured that we will serve as your protectors, ensuring your safety and well-being as you peacefully exercise your right to vote," Sison said. (SunStar Philippines)