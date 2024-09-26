Western Visayas heightens security protocols for COC filing

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas and the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) ramped up security measures ahead of the May 2025 midterm elections, with the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) set to begin on October 1, 2024.

PRO-Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky has issued directives to ensure security protocols are in place across Western Visayas for the COC filing.

During a command conference on September 24, Wanky ordered provincial and city directors to coordinate with their respective election officers and supervisors to plan deployments and security measures tailored to the specific conditions of their areas.

"Let me remind you that our focus on the election preparations must not overshadow our anti-criminality campaigns and anti-illegal drug operations. This means we must intensify our efforts," Wanky said.

Among the measures implemented by PRO-Western Visayas are increased police visibility in public places, the establishment of checkpoint, intensified intelligence monitoring, and other preventive actions to ensure peaceful elections.

Wanky also emphasized the need for all personnel to uphold human rights, perform duties with professionalism, and remain non-partisan during the election period.

ICPO Director Police Colonel Kim Legada is deploying additional personnel and implementing preventive measures to ensure peace and order throughout the electoral period.

The police office is collaborating closely with local government units (LGUs), the Commission on Elections (Comelec), and various stakeholders to maintain a safe environment.

"We are fully committed to safeguarding the integrity of the election process. Through strengthened security measures and active community cooperation, we aim to prevent any form of violence or intimidation," Legada said.

The ICPO is reinforcing its visibility patrols in public areas, establishing police assistance desks at COC filing sites, conducting intelligence monitoring, and engaging in barangay and sectoral dialogues to encourage peaceful elections.

Legada emphasized the need for public vigilance, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities that could disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections.

"In line with our mantra, 'Sa Bagong Pilipinas, ang Gusto ng Pulis, Ligtas Ka,' we encourage public vigilance to ensure the midterm elections remain free from violence and threats," Legada added.

The ICPO has also stressed the importance of political neutrality among police officers, with Legada reminding all personnel that neutrality is a fundamental responsibility during the election period.

Both the ICPO and PRO-Western Visayas believed the combined efforts of law enforcement, the community, and local authorities will result in peaceful and orderly elections in Western Visayas.

Authorities remain vigilant against potential threats and focus on ensuring a smooth electoral process as they prepare for security. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)