Western Visayas police activates disaster task group for 'Tino' response

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) has activated its Disaster Incident Management Task Group (DIMTG) to strengthen preparedness and response operations ahead of the possible effects of Tropical Cyclone Tino in the region.

In a command conference held on November 3, 2025, at Camp Martin T. Delgado, Fort San Pedro in Iloilo City, Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, ordered all police provincial and city offices to ensure full readiness and close coordination with the regional, provincial, and municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs), local government units (LGUs), and other concerned agencies for immediate response operations.

PRO 6 is on heightened alert to safeguard communities across Western Visayas. Ligan directed all units, including the national support units, to prepare their mobility assets and search and rescue (SAR) equipment for rapid deployment when needed.

“Your safety is our priority. Let us all take the necessary precautions and cooperate with authorities as we brace for the possible impact of the tropical cyclone,” Ligan said.

He also emphasized the use of alternative communication systems such as Starlink and the readiness of generator sets to maintain continuous police operations in case of power or network disruptions.

Search and rescue (SAR) teams and the Reserve Standby Support Force (RSSF), from the regional headquarters down to the police stations, have been placed on standby for emergency response.

Ligan also reminded all police personnel to secure their homes and families in preparation for the cyclone’s impact so they can carry out their duties with focus and peace of mind.

He instructed police units to assist in disseminating weather advisories, evacuating residents from high-risk areas, and maintaining peace and order in evacuation centers.

The regional police chief further appealed to the public to remain alert, monitor official weather bulletins from Pagasa and local authorities, and refrain from spreading false or unverified information that could cause panic.

PRO 6 assured residents of its continued presence and readiness to respond to emergencies to protect lives and property throughout Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap / SunStar Philippines)