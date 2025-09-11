Western Visayas police arrest 14 wanted persons in 24-hour operations

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 14 wanted persons, including five of Iloilo province’s most wanted persons (MWP) and one Iloilo City MWP, in separate operations conducted within 24 hours from 6 a.m. of September 9, 2025, to 6 a.m. of September 10, 2025.

The arrested MWPs were identified as:

- Alias Rod, 49, an auto mechanic and resident of Barangay Pulao, Dumangas, Iloilo. He is Iloilo’s second MWP and was arrested in his barangay at around 4:34 p.m. He faces three counts of rape by carnal knowledge (non-bailable) and two counts of rape by sexual assault (P200,000 bail each).

- Alias Dora, 51, a jobless resident of Barangay Trapiche, Oton, Iloilo. Listed as Iloilo’s third MWP, she was arrested in Oton at 4:30 p.m. She has pending cases for seven counts of violation of the General Banking Act of 2000 (P60,000 bail each) and seven counts of falsification of commercial documents (P36,000 bail each).

- Alias Ai-Ai, 65, a resident of Barangay Trapiche, Oton, Iloilo. Arrested in Barangay Tagbac Sur, Oton, at about 5:34 p.m., she is Iloilo’s fourth MWP and is charged with 19 counts of violation of the General Banking Act of 2000 (P60,000 bail each) and 18 counts of falsification of commercial documents (P36,000 bail each).

- Alias Maricel, a resident of Barangay San Antonio, Oton, Iloilo. Ranked as Iloilo’s fifth MWP, she was arrested in Barangay Tagbac Sur, Oton, at around 5:54 p.m. She faces 15 counts of violation of the General Banking Act of 2000 (P60,000 bail each) and 16 counts of falsification of commercial documents (P36,000 bail each).

- Alias Lyds, a farmer from Barangay Morubuan, Cabatuan, Iloilo, and Iloilo’s tenth MWP. He was arrested in Barangay Buga, Leon, Iloilo, at 6:45 p.m. He faces charges of attempted murder (P120,000 bail), violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591 (P80,000 bail), and violation of RA 9156 Section 3 (non-bailable).

- Alias Jboy, 25, a laborer from Barangay Bitoon, Jaro District, Iloilo City. He is Iloilo City’s fourth MWP and the first MWP of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3. Arrested in Barangay Ungka, Jaro District, at 8:50 p.m., he faces two counts of homicide (P72,000 bail each).

Aside from the six MWPs, eight other wanted individuals with various criminal charges were also apprehended in separate municipalities and cities across Western Visayas.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, lauded the operating units for the successful arrests.

“I commend everyone who took part in the said operations. Let us not rest on our laurels as we continue to pursue wanted criminals and bring them to justice,” Ligan said.

All arrested suspects are under police custody and will be turned over to the respective courts that issued their warrants of arrest. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)