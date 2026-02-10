Western Visayas police arrest 3 most wanted persons in Iloilo, Antique

POLICE units in Western Visayas arrested three most wanted persons (MWP) in separate manhunt operations in Iloilo and Antique from February 8 to February 10, 2026, leading to the capture of suspects facing charges ranging from human trafficking to rape.

The highest-ranked arrest involved the Western Visayas fifth MWP, identified as alias Dan, 43, a businessman and resident of Dumangas, Iloilo, who was arrested at 7:58 a.m. on February 10, 2026, in Barangay San Julian, Badiangan, Iloilo.

Dan was arrested for three counts of violation of Section 4(a) in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act (RA) 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended by RAs 10364 and 11862.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units following the arrest.

“The Police Regional Office 6 reaffirms its firm commitment to peace and security following the arrest of one of the region’s most wanted persons, a result of the dedication of our police personnel and the valuable cooperation of the community. We encourage our citizens to continue supporting the PNP’s anti-criminality campaign, as public trust and shared vigilance are vital in building a safer Western Visayas for everyone,” Ligan said.

Police said Dan was arrested by personnel of the Badiangan Municipal Police Station (MPS), Dumangas MPS, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 6, Dumangas, Iloilo, on January 20, 2026.

The court recommended no bail.

The suspect is currently under the custody of Badiangan MPS for proper disposition of his case.

In a separate operation in Iloilo province, tracker teams of the Miagao MPS arrested alias Ronnie, who was listed as the seventh MWP at the provincial level in Iloilo and the fifth MWP at the municipal level in Miagao.

The suspect was arrested at 1:45 p.m. on February 8, 2026, in Barangay Guibongan, Miagao, Iloilo.

Ronnie, 59, was nabbed by virtue of a warrant of arrest for statutory rape under the Revised Penal Code, as amended, in relation to RA 7610.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 72, Guimbal, Iloilo, on February 3, 2026, with no bail recommended.

Ligan emphasized the importance of the arrest in protecting vulnerable sectors of the community.

“This successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of PRO 6 to pursue wanted persons and uphold the rule of law. We assure the public that we will continue to intensify our efforts to bring offenders to justice and to ensure the safety and protection of our communities, especially the most vulnerable members of society,” Ligan said.

The suspect remains under the custody of Miagao MPS for proper disposition and further legal proceedings, police said.

In Antique province, the Municipal Tracker Team of the Barbaza Municipal Police Station arrested alias Nardo, who was listed as the ninth MWP in the province.

The arrest was carried out during a manhunt operation at 10:57 p.m. on February 9, 2026, in Barangay Cubay, Barbaza, Antique.

Nardo, 20, a resident of Barangay Mayabay, Barbaza, Antique, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for two counts of rape under Article 266-A 1(D) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 11648.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 64, Bugasong, Antique, on February 9, 2026, with no bail recommended.

Ligan also commended the Barbaza police for the successful operation.

“This arrest reflects the unwavering commitment of our police personnel to pursue justice and protect the community, especially in cases involving heinous crimes. We will continue to intensify our manhunt operations to ensure that wanted persons are held accountable under the law,” he said.

Police said Nardo is currently under the custody of Barbaza MPS for proper disposition of his case.

Authorities reiterated that intensified manhunt operations remain a priority of the PRO 6 as part of its anti-criminality campaign, urging the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies by providing timely and accurate information on the whereabouts of wanted persons. (Leo Solinap)