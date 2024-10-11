Western Visayas police arrests 30 wanted persons in 24-hour operation

A REGION-WIDE manhunt in Western Visayas resulted in the arrest of 30 wanted individuals within a 24-hour period, from 6 a.m., October 9, 2024, to 5:59 a.m. on October 10.

Among those arrested, four were classified as most wanted persons, while 26 were listed as other wanted persons.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested seven individuals, while the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) made six arrests. The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) made six arrests, while the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) made five arrests. The Antique Police Provincial Office (Anppo) made four arrests. Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) each made one arrest.

The arrested individuals are currently under police custody and will be turned over to the appropriate court for legal proceedings.

Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the relentless efforts of the tracker teams in locating and apprehending these wanted individuals. He also expressed gratitude to the community for their active support in providing crucial information.

"We would like to extend our appreciation to the members of the community for actively supporting us by providing the necessary information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons." Wanky said.

Wanky assured that those who support police in the region will be protected, and the remaining wanted individuals will be cornered. (SunStar Philippines)