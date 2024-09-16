Western Visayas police arrests around 400 in week-long operation

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) conducted a week-long anti-criminality and law enforcement operation from September 9 to 15, 2024, resulting in the arrest of 453 individuals.

Among those apprehended, 114 were involved in illegal drug activities; 123 were engaged in illegal gambling; 202 were wanted persons; and 14 were found to be in possession of loose firearms.

Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of PRO 6, expressed his gratitude to all police units involved in the operation for their dedication and commitment to upholding the law.

"My heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in our intensified anti-criminality campaign. Your dedicated actions are instrumental in making every street and community safer and more secure,” Wanky said.

During the week-long operation, PRO-6 apprehended 202 wanted persons. The authorities classified 48 of these as most wanted persons (MWPs) and 154 as other wanted persons (OWPs).

The Aklan Police Provincial Office arrested three MWPs and 10 OWPs.

The Antique Police Provincial Office apprehended eight MWPs and 16 OWPs.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office arrested five MWPs and six OWPs.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office arrested 10 MWPs and 26 OWPs.

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office arrested 17 MWPs and 64 OWPs.

The Bacolod City Police Office arrested four MWPs and six OWPs.

The Iloilo City Police Office arrested one MWP and 12 OWPs.

The Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas arrested six OWPs.

Wanky commended the tracker teams and their commanders for their dedication to locating and apprehending the wanted individuals.

"These arrests reflect PRO-6's unwavering commitment in bringing all fugitives to justice. The relentless and collective efforts of our personnel and commanders will ensure that the remaining wanted persons in the region will be given focus and be held accountable of the offense they've committed,” Wanky added. (SunStar Philippines)