Western Visayas police call for leadership reform on Independence Day

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) commemorated the 127th Philippine Independence Day with a ceremonial flag-raising held at Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on June 12, 2025.

The activity honored the country’s heroes and affirmed the Philippine National Police’s commitment to preserving the nation’s freedom.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of PRO 6, led the event with the Command Group, regional staff, and personnel from various units, including the National Support Units.

“To dream big is free, but it takes a great deal of effort to make it happen. In life, we cannot simply dream of big things. We must wake up and work hard to realize them,” Wanky said as he encouraged all PRO 6 personnel to fulfill their duties with diligence and commitment.

He underscored the importance of leadership and initiative, drawing inspiration from national heroes like Dr. Jose Rizal, Andres Bonifacio, and Graciano Lopez Jaena.

“It takes someone to spark genuine and lasting change. In our time, we also see leaders who advocate for reforms and transformation,” Jaena said.

Wanky emphasized that public service should be driven by purpose, not recognition, as its impact lasts for generations and fulfillment should be found in duty rather than accolades.

The ceremony, held under the national theme “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan,” symbolized the continuing struggle for nation-building and the essential role of law enforcement in protecting peace, freedom, and democratic values.

PRO 6 emphasized that the Philippine National Police remains committed to serving the public while preserving the nation’s hard-earned independence. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)