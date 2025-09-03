Western Visayas police chief inspects Janiuay station, mobile force

POLICE Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), conducted a random inspection at the Janiuay Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6) to personally check the performance and readiness of the units at around 12 noon on September 2, 2025.

Ligan said the inspection was aimed at assessing the operational readiness, discipline, and welfare of personnel, as well as the proper management and maintenance of logistics and resources.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of preparedness and professionalism within the Philippine National Police, stating that efficiency and discipline are direct indicators of the organization's commitment to serving and protecting the community.

He added that regular inspections strengthen accountability and encourage personnel to consistently uphold the standards of good governance, integrity, and service excellence. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)