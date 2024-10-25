Western Visayas police conduct road safety training for officers

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas conducted a five-day Road Safety Awareness and Defensive Driving Training for 49 police officers at Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City, on October 20, 2024.

Spearheaded by PRO in Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, and in partnership with the Regional Highway Patrol Unit (RHRU) - Western Visayas, the training aimed to equip officers with essential driving skills, focusing on motorcycle operations, defensive driving strategies, and road safety measures for law enforcement tasks.

The training provided a mix of theoretical knowledge and practical exercises, teaching officers how to navigate different road conditions while ensuring safety. Practical sessions allowed the participants to apply what they learned during the training.

The regional director stressed the importance of safety both for officers and the public.

"The skills and knowledge shared by the instructors through this program are crucial for both the police officers and the general public. May the lessons you learned be applied and we expect more disciplined PNP personnel while on the roads and highways and may you share with others what you've learned," Wanky said.

The culmination of the training involved practical exercises where officers demonstrated the techniques they learned, showcasing their ability to apply road safety measures in real-world scenarios.

The initiative is part of the PRO-Western Visayas' commitment to enhancing road safety practices for its personnel and the public. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)