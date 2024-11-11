Western Visayas police crackdown on firearms and drugs, arrest 3 suspects

WESTERN Visayas police successfully conducted two operations on Monday, November 11, 2024, arresting three suspects and confiscating a firearm and over P1 million worth of suspected illegal drugs.

In Cabatuan, Iloilo, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) carried out a search warrant at 8:40 a.m., apprehending a suspect identified as alias Noel, 31, from Barangay Janipaan Olo.

Police recovered a .38-caliber revolver and three live bullets. Alias Noel is currently detained and will be charged with violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, praised the team’s continued efforts against loose firearms.

“Despite our accomplishments, let’s intensify our efforts to account for the remaining loose firearms in the region,” Wanky said, encouraging individuals still in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them to avoid enforcement actions.

Later the same day, at 4:10 a.m., the Bacolod City Police Office's (BCBO) Drug Enforcement Unit carried out a raid at Villa Angela Subdivision, Barangay Villamonte.

The operation led to the arrest of two suspects, alias Mariel, 30, and alias Naldo, 23, both identified as residents of Barangay 20 in Bacolod City. The police seized nine sachets and two knot-tied plastic packets containing a total of 150 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P1,020,000.

This anti-narcotics operation, conducted with support from the Bacolod City Maritime Police Station, drew commendation from Wanky.

“We extend our deep appreciation to the members of the community for providing information that led to the identification and arrest of the suspects. As we pursue the remaining individuals involved in illegal drug activity, our collaboration and partnership is being strengthened,” Wanky said.

The arrested suspects are being held by police and face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)