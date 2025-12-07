Western Visayas police heighten security for Ligtas Paskuhan 2025

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) has intensified security operations for Ligtas Paskuhan 2025 to ensure safe and orderly holiday activities across the region as crowds continue to grow in churches, malls, plazas, transport hubs, and commercial areas.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 regional director, instructed all provincial and city police offices to expand visibility operations, deploy additional personnel, and strengthen coordination with local government units, volunteer groups, force multipliers, and event organizers.

“Christmas is one of the most anticipated seasons in the region. We assure the public that PRO 6 is prepared to secure all holiday-related activities so families can celebrate safely,” Ligan said.

He added, “The safety of our communities relies on everyone’s cooperation. With public support, we can ensure a peaceful and incident-free Paskuhan 2025.”

PRO 6 will increase police presence in churches, public plazas, bus terminals, ports, airports, and major commercial centers. Mobile and foot patrols will be deployed in high-traffic areas, while Police Assistance Desks will be set up in strategic locations to assist the public and deter criminal activity.

Special attention will be given to night markets, Christmas bazaars, Simbang Gabi, concerts, light-up ceremonies, and other local events expected to draw large crowds. The regional police will also maintain close monitoring in crime-prone areas, particularly during peak shopping and travel hours.

Anti-criminality initiatives and public awareness campaigns will be intensified to remind communities to remain vigilant against theft, scams, and prohibited firecrackers throughout the holiday season.

Regional specialized units—including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit, the Regional Maritime Unit, the Traffic Management Unit, and the Tourist Police—will support security operations across Western Visayas.

PRO 6 encouraged the public to report suspicious activities through 911, the regional hotline, or the nearest police station.

The command assured that all units remain equipped, on heightened alert, and committed to securing families celebrating the Christmas season across the region.

PRO6 HOTLINES

• Aklan PPO: 0998-598-6108

• Antique PPO: 0998-598-6130

• Capiz PPO: 0918-962-6477

• Guimaras PPO: 0998-598-6180

• Iloilo PPO: 0999-529-8131

•Iloilo CPO: 0908-377-0194

• RMFB6: 0998-598-7409

• PRO6 Regional Hotline: 0998-598-6101

(Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)