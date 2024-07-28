Western Visayas police holds Grand Family Day

THE Western Visayas police force celebrated the invaluable contributions of their families during a grand "Pamilya ng Pulis" Family Day, at the Multi-purpose Hall of Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas, Camp Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on July 27, 2024.

The event, spearheaded by Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, brought together approximately 250 PNP dependents for a day of fun, relaxation, and appreciation.

Various services were made available to PNP personnel and their families, including medical, dental, and vision check-ups, processing of licenses and clearances, and assistance with government documents through the presence of agencies like the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Social Security System (SSS), Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), and PhilHealth.

To showcase the capabilities of the PNP, the K9 and EOD units conducted demonstrations, while the Regional Logistics and Research Development Division displayed its search, rescue, and retrieval assets.

In his speech, Wanky expressed gratitude to the government agencies for their support and emphasized the importance of family in the lives of police officers.

"I would like to thank our partner government agencies for being with us and in selflessly bringing their services directly in our home, our heartfelt gratitude. Your effort is highly appreciated and of big help to us," Wanky said.

Wanky stated that CPNP Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil has prioritized the welfare of PNP dependents, aiming to foster camaraderie, strengthen support networks, and improve the well-being of PNP personnel and their families. This initiative also honors and bonds with the families of police officers.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) also held its own Pamilya ng Pulis Family Day at the Ilonggo Cops Covered Gym, Camp Francisco U. Sumagaysay Sr., Santa Barbara, Iloilo.

The event, led by Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, provicial director of the Ippo aimed to strengthen the bond between police officers and their families through fun activities and appreciation.

Razalan emphasized the significance of family in his address, urging Ilonggo cops to love and value their families, as success cannot compensate for family failure.

Both events were part of the 29th Police Community Relations Month celebration, themed “Ligtas Ka Sa Bagong Pilipinas,” highlighting the PNP's commitment to serving and protecting not only the community but also its own personnel and their families. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)