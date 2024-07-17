Western Visayas police intensifies crackdown on crime

ILOILO CITY — Police Regional Office (PRO) – Western Visayas has intensified its campaign against illegal activities, resulting in significant arrests across the region.

In a two-week operation conducted from July 1 to 15, 2024, authorities apprehended 322 wanted individuals.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO - Western Visayas commended the efforts of all police units involved in the operation.

“These arrests, bespeak of your dedication and commitment to make these fugitives accountable for the offense they committed. To the remaining wanted persons, we encourage you to surrender to authorities and face your consequences. You cannot hide forever,” Wanky said.

He urged remaining wanted persons to surrender, emphasizing that they cannot evade capture indefinitely.

Of this number, 33 were classified as most wanted persons, including four regional most wanted persons, five provincial/city level most wanted persons, and 24 municipal level most wanted persons.

The remaining 289 were tagged as other wanted persons.

Meanwhile, PRO-Western Visayas' crackdown on illegal gambling led to the arrest of 2,368 individuals and the seizure of P979,000 in bet money from January to June 2024.

A total of 740 police operations were conducted across the region to achieve this result.

Negros Occidental recorded the highest number of arrests with 1,430, accounting for 60.38 percent of the total apprehensions.

Wanky praised the efforts of unit commanders in the anti-gambling campaign.

“These numbers are the product of your hard work together with your personnel. Let’s maintain the energy we have in our campaign against all forms of illegal activities. We’ll not stop enforcing laws against any violators,” he added. (SunStar Philippines)