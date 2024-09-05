Western Visayas police intensifies crackdown vs illegal gambling

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas intensified its campaign against illegal gambling, resulting in the arrest of 473 individuals and the seizure of P132,894 in bet money.

These figures are based on 157 police operations conducted throughout Western Visayas from August 1 to 31, 2024.

The crackdown was led by the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), which arrested 308 people, or 65 percent of the total arrests.

Other units that contributed to the operation include Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) with nine arrests, Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) with 25 arrests, Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with two arrests, Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) with 11 arrests, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) with 33 arrests, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) with 52 arrests, and Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with 33 arrests.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, praised the efforts of all unit commanders and personnel involved in the operation.

"These impressive results are a reflection of your hard work, effective collaboration, and strong partnership with the community. Additionally, maintain the intensity and commitment in our campaign," Wanky said.

The intensified campaign against illegal gambling demonstrates the police's commitment to upholding law and order in Western Visayas. (SunStar Philippines)