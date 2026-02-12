Western Visayas police nab 2 most wanted suspects in separate operations

POLICE arrested Western Visayas' fourth most wanted person (MWP) for destructive arson and the ninth regional MWP in separate manhunt operations.

The arrests were conducted at 10:14 a.m. in Barangay Poblacion Ilawod, Lambunao, Iloilo, and at 7:25 p.m. in Barangay Cansadan-Tubudan, San Jose, Antique, on February 11, 2026, by virtue of warrants of arrest issued by regional trial courts.

The highest-ranking wanted person arrested was identified as alias Patrick, 22, single, and a resident of Lambunao, Iloilo.

He was listed as Western Visayas' fourth MWP for the crime of destructive arson under Article 320 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Presidential Decree 1613 and Presidential Decree 1744.

He was arrested by the tracker team of the Municipal Police Station in Lambunao, Iloilo, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas – Provincial Intelligence Team and the Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on January 30, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 76 in Janiuay, Iloilo. The court did not recommend bail.

Patrick is now under the custody of the Lambunao MPS for proper disposition of his case.

Meanwhile, in Antique province, operatives of the San Jose MPS arrested alias Joe, 62, married, and a resident of Barangay Cansadan-Tubudan, San Jose, Antique.

He was listed as the ninth regional MWP, fourth at the provincial level in Antique, and eighth at the municipal level in San Jose.

The arrest was made during a manhunt operation conducted at around 7:25 p.m. on February 11, 2026, in Barangay Cansadan-Tubudan. The suspect was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on January 19, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 11 in San Jose, Antique.

The warrant was issued for three counts of violation of Section 5(B) of Republic Act (RA) 7610. The court recommended a bail of P10,000 for each count.

Joe is currently detained at the San Jose MPS for proper disposition and turnover to the issuing court.

Police said the arrests were part of the intensified campaign of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) against wanted persons across the region.

The PRO 6 reiterated its call for public cooperation in reporting the whereabouts of wanted individuals and supporting law enforcement efforts to maintain peace and order in the region.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the PRO 6, commended the operating units for the successful arrests.

“This arrest sends a clear message that no fugitive can hide from the law. Our personnel remain relentless in tracking down wanted individuals to ensure that justice is served. We thank the community for their continued cooperation and encourage everyone to remain vigilant for a safer Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

In a separate statement, Ligan added, “This arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to public safety. The support of local units and law-abiding citizens is vital to achieving a safer Western Visayas. The PNP will continue to enforce the law without compromise.” (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)