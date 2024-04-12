Western Visayas police nab 43 wanted persons in 1 day

IN A 24-hour police operation that began at 6 a.m. of April 11, 2024, and ended at 5:59 a.m. of April 12, the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 43 wanted persons in the region.

Several police units served 43 arrest warrants that resulted in the arrest of both high-profile and low-level fugitives.

Among them were 12 individuals who were on the list of Most Wanted Persons (MWP) and 31 individuals who were on the list of Wanted Persons (OWP).

Two of the MWP were from Aklan, two from Capiz, two from Iloilo, two from Negros Occidental, one from Antique, one from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB)-Western Visayas, one from Bacolod City, and one from Iloilo City.

Of the 31 OWP, nine were nabbed in Negros Occidental, six in Iloilo, five in Aklan, four in Antique, three in RMFB-Western Visayas, two in Capiz, one in Bacolod, and one in Iloilo City.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, PRO 6 director, commended all police units for their relentless pursuit of wanted individuals.

"Congratulations, and let us continue our campaign to cleanse our communities of these criminals. Our aim is to arrest them and bring them before the court of law to let them answer the charge(s) filed against them," Wanky said.

The successful operation by PRO-Western Visayas demonstrates their commitment to maintaining peace and order in the region by apprehending fugitives and upholding the law. (Leo Solinap)