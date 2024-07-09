Western Visayas police net 478 violators in week-long operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas apprehended 478 individuals in a week-long operation conducted from July 1 to 7, 2024.

This crackdown on illegal activities across the region involved 352 police operations.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the dedication and commitment of the various police units in upholding the law.

"Your accomplishments are commendable. These speak of your dedication and commitment towards your sworn duty. Let's not lower our guards in our campaign against criminality and on all forms of illegal activities," he said.

Wanky suggested intensifying operations against those still involved.

Breakdown of Arrests:

* Illegal Drugs: 102 arrested;

* Illegal Gambling: 157 arrested;

* Wanted Persons: 206 arrested;

* Loose Firearms: 13 arrested.

In addition to the arrests, 165 assorted firearms were voluntarily surrendered to various police units across Western Visayas.

Wanky further emphasized the importance of community collaboration in achieving a peaceful region.

"Pangarap po natin na tahimik at payapa ang bawat komunidad. Palakasin natin ang ating kooperasyon at pagtutulungan sa kanila para makamit natin ito,” he added,"

(Our dream is for each community to be peaceful and secure. Let's strengthen our cooperation and collaboration with them to achieve this.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)