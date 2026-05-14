Western Visayas police net 6 most wanted persons

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested or secured the surrender of six provincial and city-level most wanted persons during separate law enforcement operations on May 12, 2026, in Iloilo and Capiz provinces.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the 24-hour series of operations highlighted an intensified campaign against fugitives across the region.

“These arrests speak volumes about the dedication and hard work of our personnel in tracking down fugitives. Likewise, the voluntary surrender of two wanted persons manifests the strong cooperation and trust of the community in the justice system of the PNP (Philippine National Police),” Ligan said.

Ligan encouraged all wanted persons to surrender voluntarily and face the consequences of their actions, noting that the PNP will uphold due process and ensure respect for human rights.

At 10:56 a.m., a suspect identified only as alias “Justine,” Iloilo City’s 10th most wanted person for estafa, surrendered to Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo)-Police Station 2 personnel in Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz. Police said the accused posted bail later that day.

At 12:40 p.m., alias “Totong,” the sixth most wanted person in Iloilo province for rape by carnal knowledge, was arrested in Barangay Bancal, Carles. The operation was conducted by Carles Municipal Police Station (MPS) personnel and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company.

In Capiz province, alias “Toto,” the ninth provincial most wanted person for lascivious conduct under Republic Act 7610, surrendered to Roxas City Police Station personnel at Pueblo de Panay, Barangay Lawaan, around 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, joint operatives from Barotac Viejo MPS and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested alias “Mark,” Iloilo’s seventh provincial most wanted person for rape with homicide, at 4:37 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion, Barotac Viejo.

At 5:12 p.m., Ivisan MPS personnel arrested alias “Emil,” Capiz’s eighth most wanted person for acts of lasciviousness, in Barangay Poblacion Norte. Minutes later, Jamindan MPS personnel arrested the province's seventh most wanted person for rape in Barangay Poblacion, Jamindan.

Police said all arrested suspects are in custody pending the legal disposition of their cases.

The operations are part of PRO 6’s ongoing campaign against criminal offenders. Officials noted that coordination among provincial and city units was key to the successful implementation of warrants and surrender efforts.

The police reiterated their call for other wanted persons to surrender peacefully.

Ligan commended the units for their swift action, emphasizing that the campaign remains a regional priority.

Authorities assured the public that all individuals will undergo legal procedures with full respect for their constitutional rights. (Leo Solinap)