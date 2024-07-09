Western Visayas police net P22 million in weeklong drug bust

IN A week-long anti-illegal drugs operation conducted from July 1 to 7, 2024, the Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas seized approximately 3,335 grams of shabu with a standard drug value of P22.6 million.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of the various police units across the region.

"The results of our campaign in your respective area jurisdiction are commendable. I urge you to continue and increase the intensity of our campaign against illegal drugs, to put behind bars those who opted to engage,” Wanky said.

The arrests and seizures of 102 individuals and 3,335 grams of shabu, valued at P22.678,000, have been reported.

Police Units with Highest Recoveries:

1. Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO): 1,303 grams (P8.8 million);

2. Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) - Western Visayas: 905 grams (P6.1 million);

2. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo): 531 grams (P3.6 million).

Breakdown of Arrests by Police Unit:

1. Negros Occidental Police Office (Nocppo): 38

2. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO): 21

3. Bacolod City Police Provincial Office (BCPO): 14

4. Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO): 10

5. Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO): Nine

6. Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas: Four

7. Aklan Police Provincial Office (AKPPO): Three

8. Antique Police Provincial Office (ANTPPO): Two

9. Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO): One

“May the arrest of these 102 persons serve as a lesson to the remaining illegal drug peddlers to stop outright. If you continue, you are the next subject of our law enforcement operations,” Wanky added.

Those arrested now face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)