Western Visayas police net P2.2 million worth of drugs in day-long operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas arrested six suspects and seized 325 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.21 million during a 24-hour anti-illegal drug operation.

This period spans from 6 a.m. on July 10 to 5:59 a.m. on July 11, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, commended the officers involved in the successful operations.

Wanky reported that four individuals were high-value individuals (HVI), while the remaining two were street-level individuals (SLI).

"Your performance is laudable. Despite this feat, keep the intensity of our campaign at a high level. Continue focusing on identifying the accomplices of these suspects, and if evidence supports it, apprehend them as well," Wanky said.

The first operation occurred on July 10, at 10:50 a.m., when authorities apprehended a 45-year-old suspect named Joms in Barangay Carvasana, Calinog, Iloilo.

Officers seized roughly 250 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.7 million from Joms, along with a caliber .45 pistol.

At 4:23 p.m., a separate operation occurred in Barangay Desamparados, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

A joint team from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 (RPDEU) and the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of five suspects.

A total of 75 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P510,000 were confiscated.

"These arrests serve as a stern warning that we are serious about holding those involved in illegal drugs accountable. Anyone who chooses to continue this activity will undoubtedly be the target of our next operation," Wanky said.

The apprehended individuals are currently in police custody and face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)