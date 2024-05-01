Western Visayas police net P2.7M shabu in 24-hour anti-drug operations

IN A series of successful anti-drug operations conducted in one day, the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized 399.8 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P2.7 million.

Eight drug sellers were nabbed in the operations, which were conducted from 6 a.m. of April 29 to 5:59 a.m. of April 30.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO 6, commended the anti-illegal drug operatives for their dedication and perseverance in the fight against illegal drugs.

"Saludo ako sa inyong sipag at tiyaga para sa ikabubuti ng lahat. Ipagpatuloy at palakasin pa ninyo ang ating laban sa illegal na droga. Hindi tayo titigil hangga't may natitira pang nagbebenta at gumagamit ng ipinagbabawal na gamot na ito," Wanky said.

(I salute your hard work and perseverance for the good of all. Continue and strengthen our fight against illegal drugs. We will not stop as long as there are still people selling and using this illegal drug.)

Of the eight apprehended individuals, seven were identified as street level pushers, while one was classified as a high-value target (HVI).

Nabbed were the following:

* A housewife in Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo who was arrested at 4:35 p.m. of April 29. Seized from her were around 265 grams of shabu.

* Erman and John who were nabbed 4:27 p.m. of April 29 in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. Seized from them were 36.8 grams of shabu, a caliber .45 pistol, a magazine, and five live rounds of ammunition.

* Alias Toto who was arrested in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo, at 9:30 p.m. of April 29. Around 35 grams of shabu were seized from him.

* Alias Welver was nabbed in Molo, Iloilo City around 10:30 a.m. of April 29. Confiscated from him were 30 grams of shabu.

* A senior citizen identified only as alias Umber who was arrested in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental for selling suspected shabu. Authorities recovered around seven grams of the illegal drugs from him.

* A couple who was apprehended in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental at 11:10 p.m. Approximately 26 grams of shabu were confiscated from them.

These successful operations highlighted the continuous efforts of PRO 6 in combating illegal drug activities within its jurisdiction, police said. (Leo Solinap)