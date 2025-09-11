Western Visayas police open drone seminar to boost police operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) formally opened a five-day drone seminar at the PRO 6 Multipurpose Hall on September 8, 2025, aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of police personnel across the region through modern drone technology.

A total of 38 participants from various police units are undergoing training in drone operation, maintenance, aerial surveillance, mapping, and monitoring. The seminar also includes discussions on the legal and ethical use of drones in law enforcement.

The lecturers are Police Corporal Rodelio D. Daguio and Patrolman John Paul Merto from the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters, both skilled drone operators who bring advanced knowledge and national-level best practices. The training is part of PRO 6’s Project Dapay, a program that uses drone technology to support law enforcement, disaster response, and public safety.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, through Police Colonel Jerome Afuyog Jr., acting chief of regional staff, emphasized the importance of innovation in policing.

“Drones are more than just flying machines; they are our eyes in the sky, saving lives, preventing crimes, guiding our operations, and enhancing crowd control with speed and accuracy,” Ligan said.

He also urged participants to maximize the lessons.

“See this not only as a seminar but as an opportunity to grow. Every flight you take, every lesson you absorb, will strengthen our collective mission to make Western Visayas a safer place. And remember, the true test of learning is not found in this classroom but in how you apply it in the field, in service of our people,” he added.

The seminar aligns with the 7-Point Agenda of Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., chief of the PNP, which focuses on strengthening police operations, sustaining the campaign against criminality and terrorism, ensuring public safety management, enhancing risk preparedness, improving crowd control monitoring, and promoting personnel development.

The training consists of lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on activities to ensure participants gain both technical knowledge and practical experience in drone deployment. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)