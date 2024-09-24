Western Visayas police seize illegal drugs, firearms in multiple operations

THE Western Visayas police made significant progress in their campaign against illegal drugs and firearms.

The Bacolod City Police Office - Drug Enforcement Unit (BCPO-CDEU) arrested two high-value individuals (HVI) in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City Monday, September 23, 2024. An estimated 85 grams of suspected shabu, worth 578,000, were seized during the operation.

In another operation on the same day, the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1 arrested a street-level drug suspect in Barangay Muelle Loney, City Proper District, Iloilo City. Police confiscated approximately 25 grams of suspected shabu, worth P170,000.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) implemented a search warrant in Barangay Poblacion, Batad, Iloilo on September 22. The operation led to the arrest of a laborer and the seizure of assorted firearms, including a 45-caliber pistol, a .38 revolver, a homemade 12-gauge shotgun, and ammunition.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, commended the efforts of the operating units.

"Keep up the good work and we commend the community for being active in our campaign. Additionally, continue and strengthen your collaboration with them for us to identify those who still engage in illegal activities," Wanky said.

The arrested suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013. (SunStar Philippines)