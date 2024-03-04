Western Visayas police seize over 2 kilos of shabu, arrest 56 in anti-criminality campaign

POLICE Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas reported significant accomplishments in its week-long anti-criminality operation conducted from February 26 to March 3, 2024.

In a recent anti-drug campaign, PRO-Western Visayas conducted 40 operations targeting illegal drugs. During these operations, 55 individuals involved in drug-related activities were apprehended.

The Guimaras Provincial Police Office (GPPO) apprehended two individuals with one gram of marijuana drugs worth P120.

The Aklan Provincial Police Office (Akppo) arrested two individuals in possession of 1.80 grams of illegal drugs and suspected shabu worth P12,240.

The Capiz Provincial Police Office (CPPO) arrested one person with five grams of illegal drugs and suspected shabu valued at P34,000.

Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) arrested 17 individuals with 299.95 grams of illegal drugs and suspected shabu worth P2,039,660.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) arrested 12 individuals with 47.40 grams of illegal drugs suspected shabu valued at P322,320.

Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) arrested 16 individuals in possession of 830.69 grams of illegal drugs suspected shabu worth P5,648,692.

The Iloilo Provincial Police Office (IPPO) arrested five individuals with 880 grams of illegal drugs suspected shabu worth P5,940,000.

In total, police seized approximately 2,064.84 grams of suspected shabu with a total standard drug price of P14,041,032.

This performance marks an improvement compared to the previous week, which saw 39 operations, 56 arrests, and P7,201,640 worth of shabu seized.

On wanted persons, anti-criminality operations were successful in apprehending 81 wanted persons. Among them, 17 were classified as most wanted persons (MWP) and 64 as other wanted persons (OWP).

PRO-Western Visayas has conducted nine operations to address loose firearms, leading to the arrest of nine individuals and the confiscation of 11 firearms.

Police conducted 17 operations to crack down on illegal gambling, resulting in the arrest of 53 people. They also confiscated P21,629 in bet money.

The Communist New People's Army (NPA) Terrorist (CNT) has been neutralized, with one PSR Listed member dying in operations, three non-PSR Listed members dying, two surrendering, two withdrawing support, and 11 firearms and five explosives surrendered or recovered.

A collaborative effort between the police and the Philippine Army resulted in the confiscation of four M16 rifles, AK-47 rifles, magazines, ammunition, bandoliers, personal belongings, and the neutralization of three CNT members during an armed encounter in Barangay Torocadan, San Joaquin, Iloilo on February 28, 2024.

"I thank all personnel of PRO6 (Western Visayas) and those who contribute to the attainment of the PNP mission. We can accomplish so much in our campaign against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms, the accounting of wanted persons, and Internal Security Operations through our shared efforts," Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, said.

PRO-Western Visayas is determined to continue fighting illegal activities and criminality. (SunStar Philippines)