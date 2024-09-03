Western Visayas police seize over P600,000 'illegal drugs'

THE Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) conducted separate anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of over P600,000 worth of suspected shabu on September 2, 2024.

In Iloilo City, RPDEU-Western Visayas arrested alias Ren, an 18-year-old female resident of Barangay Rizal Pala-pala Zone 2, City Proper District, Iloilo City, at 8:55 p.m.

Authorities seized five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 20 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P136,000. The main target of the operation, alias Dexter, managed to evade arrest.

In Bacolod City, the BCPO Drug Enforcement Unit apprehended three suspects: alias Jerry, 54, a high-value individual (HVI); alias Ruel, 27; and alias Raffy, 28. Ten plastic sachets containing approximately 85 grams of suspected shabu, worth P578,000, were recovered from the suspects around 7:30 p.m.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the operating units for their intensified efforts against illegal drugs. He emphasized the importance of community involvement and urged the public to continue providing information to the authorities.

Wankly emphasized the need for continued campaign intensity and collaboration with stakeholders to gather more information on illegal drug trafficking.

“Nakamit natin ang accomplishment na ito dahil sa mga impormasyon na ipinapaabot sa atin, kaya nagpapasalamat po tayo sa tulong ng publiko. Makakaasa po kayo na nandiyan palagi ang inyong pulisya na handang tugonan ang inyong mga sumbong na ipinapaabot sa amin,” Wanky added.

(We have achieved this accomplishment because of the information that has been provided to us, so we are grateful for the public's help. You can count on your police always being there ready to respond to your complaints that are forwarded to us.)

All arrested suspects are currently under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Philippines)