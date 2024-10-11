Western Visayas police seize P11.5 million illegal drugs in 3-day operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas intensified its anti-drug campaign, resulting in the seizure of approximately 1,693 grams of suspected shabu worth P11.5 million and the arrest of 60 individuals in three days of operations from October 7 to 10, 2024.

Of the arrested individuals, 10 were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs) and 50 were street-level individuals (SLIs).

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) led the operations, seizing a total of P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu. The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) followed closely behind, seizing P2.33 million worth of shabu. The Bacolod City Police Office (Bcpo) also made significant contributions, seizing P1.77 million worth of shabu.

Other units that participated in the operations include the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO).

PRO-Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the collaborative efforts of the police, the community, and other law enforcement agencies in the fight against illegal drugs.

"These results reflect the strength of our partnership and unwavering support of our stakeholders. We are proud of what we’ve achieved, but we know this fight isn't yet over," Wanky said.

Wanky assures that the region's police are fully committed to battling the illegal drug menace.

"We recognized the support of the different stakeholders in this campaign. With them at our side, we can spare our communities from the menace of illegal drugs,” Wanky added.

All arrested individuals will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)