Western Visayas police seize P1.49M in shabu, arrest 4

REGIONAL police units arrested four drug suspects and seized around P1.49 million worth of shabu in two separate operations across Iloilo on May 4, 2026.

The operations, led by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), resulted in the confiscation of 220 grams of illegal drugs in Dingle and Arevalo District.

Barangay tanod arrested in Dingle

In the first operation around 5 p.m., joint units from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested a barangay tanod and a welder in Barangay Tabugon, Dingle.

Police identified the suspects as alias Toto, a high-value individual (HVI) serving as a village watchman, and alias Nonoy, a street-level individual.

Investigators recovered seven sachets of shabu weighing 140 grams, with an estimated street value of P952,000.

The operation was a coordinated effort by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, the Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Dingle Municipal Police Station.

Midnight sting in Arevalo

Hours later at 11:35 p.m., the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 6) conducted a buy-bust in Barangay So-oc, Arevalo District, Iloilo City.

Authorities arrested alias PJ, 34, an HVI, and alias Bro, 39, after a three-week surveillance period. Police seized 19 sachets of shabu weighing about 80 grams, valued at P544,000. Operatives also recovered two mobile phones and buy-bust money.

Regional crackdown continues

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of PRO 6, commended the units for the dual successes, stating the arrests demonstrate a firm resolve to protect the region.

“We will continue to pursue those involved, no matter who they are or what their status in life may be,” Ligan said. “This serves as a clear warning; sooner or later, the law will catch up with anyone who chooses to engage in this illegal activity.”

All four suspects are in police custody. They face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)