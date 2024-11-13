Western Visayas police seize P1.5M shabu, arrest 13 suspects

A DAY-LONG anti-drug operation conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) netted 13 suspected drug offenders and seized an estimated P1.5 million worth of shabu.

The coordinated regional crackdown took place from 6 a.m. of November 12 to 5:59 a.m. of November 13, 2024, covering multiple provinces across the region.

The operations led to the confiscation of approximately 229 grams of shabu and saw the arrest of three high-value individuals (HVIs) and 10 street-level individuals (SLIs).

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the regional units’ concerted efforts to curb illegal drug activities, noting the critical role played by community support and inter-agency cooperation in achieving these results.

He attributed the achievements to the strong collaboration between the community and law enforcement agencies.

“Their support is highly appreciated as we aim to put all involved in illegal activities behind bars and protect every community from the menace of illegal drugs,” Wanky said.

Here is the breakdown of arrests by provincial and city police units:

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo): 6 arrests

Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo): 3 arrests

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo): 3 arrests

Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo): 1 arrest

Icpo reported the largest seizure, with an estimated P972,440 worth of shabu recovered in three separate operations.

All suspects are now under police custody and face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)