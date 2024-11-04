Western Visayas police, tanods honored for contributions

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) honored exemplary police officers and barangay tanods in a flag-raising ceremony at Camp General Martin Teofilo Delgado, Iloilo City, on November 4, 2024.

The recognition highlighted efforts in anti-illegal drug operations, the apprehension of wanted individuals, and commitment to peacekeeping at the barangay level.

Police Major Eugene Tolentino and Patrolman Jameson Pataytay from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) received the Medalya ng Kadakilaan, or the PNP Heroism Medal, for their successful anti-drug operations leading to the arrest of high-value suspects.

Police Major Eric Doronilla and Police Senior Master Sergeant Konnan Tampos of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) were awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan, or the PNP Medal of Merit, for the arrest of a regional most wanted person.

Non-Uniformed Personnel (NUP) Garry Bañares from the Regional Logistics and Research Development Division was honored with the Medalya ng Kasanayan, or the PNP Efficiency Medal, for his achievement as the Best NUP, Supervisory Level during the 123rd Police Service Anniversary.

PRO 6 also recognized the top barangay tanods through the 2024 Search for the Outstanding Barangay Tanod awards:

Outstanding Individual Tanod Awardees:

1st Place: Tanod Alex Alang, Barangay V, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental

2nd Place: Tanod Arturo Severo, Barangay Pandan, Dingle, Iloilo

3rd Place: Jose Renie Colindon, Barangay Union, Nabas, Aklan

Outstanding Group Tanod Awardees:

Highly Urbanized Cities: Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City

Component Cities: Barangay V, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental

First to Third Class Municipalities: Barangay Semirara, Caluya, Antique

Fourth to Sixth Class Municipalities: Barangay Constancia, San Lorenzo, Guimaras

Barangay Constancia, San Lorenzo, Guimaras received a Hall of Fame award for its third consecutive win in the Outstanding Group Tanod category.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky pinned the medals and presented plaques of recognition to the awardees.

"We deeply appreciate the accomplishments of our police personnel and the Barangay Tanods. This recognition is the fruit of their sacrifices and commitment towards service," Wanky said.

Wanky praised the tanods for their volunteer efforts in preserving peace and order in communities, highlighting their role as protectors and heroes.

“Their actions and efforts towards the preservation of peace and order in communities is worthy of praise and emulation,” Wanky added.

The ceremony was attended by the PRO 6 command group, regional and special staff, chiefs of national support units, and other PRO 6 personnel. (Leo Solinap)