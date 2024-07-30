Western Visayas schools open without major disturbances

THE opening of classes in Western Visayas on July 29, 2024 proceeded smoothly without any major disturbances, according to the Police Regional Office (PRO 6).

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, PRO 6 regional director, said that local government units, barangay officials, and community groups contributed to the peaceful opening of classes by assisting in traffic management and maintaining order.

“We would like to thank everyone for the collective effort that resulted [in] the peaceful opening of classes. Rest assured that we will continue to maximize our deployment to ensure that everyone will be safe," Wanky said.

PRO 6 urged parents and guardians to remind their children about safety precautions, especially when crossing the street and while in public places.

The regional police force deployed approximately 2,200 personnel to ensure the safety of students, parents, and the public.

Police assistance desks were strategically placed, and increased visibility was maintained to prevent crime.

In Iloilo province, as of July 30, 2024, the total enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year was 408,857, with elementary (214,183), junior high (131,442), and senior high schools (63,232), both in public and private, contributing to the number of students. (Leo Solinap)