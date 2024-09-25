Western Visayas' second most wanted person nabbed

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) arrested the region's second most wanted person in the manhunt for wanted individuals in Western Visayas on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The suspect, identified as alias Boy, a minor male resident of Arevalo District, Iloilo City, was apprehended by personnel from Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5 following a warrant of arrest issued by the Iloilo City Regional Trial Court 6 Branch 32 Acting Presiding Judge Nelson Jiz Bartolome.

Alias Boy is facing charges for sexual assault and rape, with bail set for the former and no bail recommended for the latter.

In a separate 15-day operation conducted from September 10 to September 24, the ICPO arrested an additional 27 wanted persons. Eight of these individuals were classified as most wanted persons (MWPs), while 19 were tagged as other wanted persons (OWPs).

ICPO City Director Police Colonel Kim Legada commended the relentless efforts of the operatives involved in these operations.

"These arrests highlight that no one can escape the relentless pursuit of the law. It's only a matter of time before justice is served," Legada said.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas conducted manhunt operations, resulting in the arrest of 35 wanted persons in Western Visayas from September 23 to September 25.

Of the 35 arrested, 11 were classified as MWPs and 24 were OWPs.

The operations involved various units across the region, with Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) making the most significant contribution with 15 arrests, accounting for 42.85 percent of the total arrests.

Other units involved in the operations were Antique Police Provincial Office with four arrests, Capiz Police Provincial Office with four, Guimaras Police Provincial Office with one, Iloilo Police Provincial Office with five, Bacolod City Police Office with one, ICPO with three, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) - Western Visayas with two.

PRO Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky attributed the successful operations to the dedication of the operatives and the unwavering support of the community.

"Kudos to the members of the community who continuously supporting our effort against wanted persons and to our crime prevention programs. This result is a manifestation that we can accomplish more if we have the support of the community and of the other stakeholders," Wanky said.

The arrested individuals are now under police custody and will be turned over to the appropriate courts. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)